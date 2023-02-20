Winter jasmine released by TNAU expected to ensure price stability

February 20, 2023 06:30 pm | Updated 06:30 pm IST

COIMBATORE: Shelling out exorbitant rates for jasmine flowers during the off-season winter months - October to February - will soon be passe.

Tamil Nadu Agricultural University (TNAU) has released a new variety margazhi malligai (winter jasmine) that will flower profusely during these months.

Winter being the time of the year when the other jasmine varieties: jadhi malli, ‘mullai’ and gundu malli do not flower, the cost of these varieties brought in from other places to the State peaks to ₹2,000 per kg. This is the duration with a good number of auspicious days, warranting a large requirement of the flower variety, and a huge budgetary allocation for flowers becomes inevitable.

Not anymore. A new variety of winter jasmine CO.1 evolved by the Department of Floriculture and Landscape Architecture, TNAU, is now ready for cultivation after six years under Adaptive Research Trials (ART) at various centres of the university and Multi Locational Trials (MLT) in farmers’ fields at various jasmine growing zones of Tamil Nadu, including Madurai, Erode, Coimbatore, Tiruvallur, Krishnagiri, Dindigul, Salem, Tirunelveli, Tiruchi, Vellore and Villupuram districts.

“The flower variety will remain fresh for two days. The yield is to the extent of 8.5 tonnes per hectare,” Vice-Chancellor V. Geethalakshmi said, releasing it recently at the university.

The variety which is a selection from the jasmine germplasm maintained at TNAU by a team of researchers led by Associate Professor M. Ganga belongs to the indigenous species Jasminum multiflorum. The variety was recommended for release for commercial cultivation during the Crop Scientists’ Meet 2022 of TNAU.

The plant is an evergreen shrub; the unopened flower buds are bold, attractive bright pink in colour and opened flowers are pure white. The profuse flowering habit and the dark green foliage with contrast pink buds and pure white flowers render an attractive plant architecture making this variety ideal not only for commercial cultivation for loose flowers but also as an ornamental flower for gardening and landscaping, K. Rajamani, Professor and Head, Department of Floriculture and Landscape Architecture, said.

The added merits of this variety are its good keeping quality; flower buds remain unopened for 36 hrs under room temperature and for 96 hours under refrigeration. Opened flowers emit mild fragrance. The flower buds are easy to pluck and highly suitable for string-making due to the bold buds with long corolla tube.

The variety commanding a price of ₹ 400 per kg has shown to have higher consumer preference than the check variety White Kakada which belongs to the same species of jasmine, and the consumer preference rating is on par with j adthi malli (J. grandiflorum). Plants of CO.1 Winter Jasmine are relatively free of pests and diseases.