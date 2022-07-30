Coimbatore

Winning entries of photography contest displayed in Coimbatore

Chairman and MD of Lakshmi Machine Works Sanjay Jayavarthanavelu, with Managing Director, Adwaith Lakshmi Industries Ltd Ravi Sam taking a look at the photographs on display at the Kasthuri Srinivasan Cultural Center in the city on Saturday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT
R. Aishwaryaa COIMBATORE July 30, 2022 18:28 IST
Updated: July 30, 2022 18:28 IST

After two years of virtual presentation, the DJ Memorial Photography Contest award ceremony was held physically at Kasthuri Srinivasan Cultural Centre here. An exhibition of selected photographs from the contest will be open for public viewing until August 4 between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m.

Lakshmi Machine Works Limited organised the annual contest in memory of its former chairman and managing director D. Jayavarthanavelu online between May 1 and June 30. This year's theme was 'Creative Nature' and 'Sunrise and Sunset'.

A total of 4,126 entries were received for creative nature and 3,391 entries for sunrise and sunset from 1,620 participants from 36 countries.

Vietnam-based photographer Khanh Phu Bui won the first prize for his photo titled — 'Hero and Loneliness'. "I wish to promote my people, my country and its tourism through my photos," he said in his address and said he will be back for next year's contest.

Photographer Sombit Dry of West Bengal was the runner-up for his photo titled — 'Ice on Fire'.

Soumabrata Moulick from Gujarat won under the creative nature category for his work named 'Harbingers of Spring' while photographer Mandar Mohan Ghumare from Maharashtra was the runner-up for his photograph — 'Water War Veteran'.

LMW Chairman and Managing Director Sanjay Jayavarthanavelu presented the awards and ₹10 lakh-worth cash prizes.

Adwaith Lakshmi Industries Ltd Managing Director Ravi Sam, ceremony mentor Maruthachalam, and event administrator and curator Vikram Sathyanathan were present.

