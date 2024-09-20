ADVERTISEMENT

Winners of The Hindu’s Maya Kannan-Janmashtami contest felicitated in Coimbatore

Published - September 20, 2024 07:05 pm IST - Coimbatore

The Hindu Bureau

Winners of The Hindu ‘Maya Kannan 2024’  contest with chief guest J. S Bhuvaneswaran, Director, PSG Hospitals, at a function held in Coimbatore on Friday. | Photo Credit: PERIASAMY M

Eighteen winners of the 9th edition of Maya Kannan-Janmashtami contest, organised by The Hindu, were felicitatedat a function held in Coimbatore city on Friday.

The contest was held for children aged between three and eight, who gave short video performances dressed up as Krishna and Radha.

The contest attracted over 50 participants from Coimbatore city. Along with the main winners, the event also recognised consolation prize winners.

Director of PSG Hospitals J.S. Bhuvaneshwaran presented prizes, certificates, and shields to the winners.

Dr. Bhuvaneshwaran commended the budding artists for their imaginative performances. He emphasised how such contests provide children with a platform to express themselves and build confidence. He also said that fostering creativity at a young age can have lasting benefits, helping children develop skills that extend beyond the arts. He encouraged parents to support their children’s participation in cultural activities, stating that these experiences contribute to a well-rounded upbringing.

