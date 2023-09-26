ADVERTISEMENT

Winners of The Hindu Maya Kannan contest awarded prizes

September 26, 2023 05:20 pm | Updated 05:20 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Nearly 11 winners of The Hindu Maya Kannan 2023 contest that concluded here recently were awarde prizes. Catering to children aged between 3-8 years, the children dressed up as Krishna and Radha exhibited boundless enthusiasm.

Their short video performances, used as a criterion for winner selection, were truly enchanting.

Rakshan M secured the first place, followed by Shazil as the 1st runner-up, and Sashtikaa S as the 2nd runner-up.

The contest was powered by Coir On Mattresses, with associate sponsor Gopuram Products. The children received gifts from Aachi Masala, P.S. Tamarind, and A1 Chips.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US