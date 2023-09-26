Winners of The Hindu Maya Kannan contest awarded prizes

September 26, 2023 05:20 pm | Updated 05:20 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Nearly 11 winners of The Hindu Maya Kannan 2023 contest that concluded here recently were awarde prizes. Catering to children aged between 3-8 years, the children dressed up as Krishna and Radha exhibited boundless enthusiasm.

Their short video performances, used as a criterion for winner selection, were truly enchanting.

Rakshan M secured the first place, followed by Shazil as the 1st runner-up, and Sashtikaa S as the 2nd runner-up.

The contest was powered by Coir On Mattresses, with associate sponsor Gopuram Products. The children received gifts from Aachi Masala, P.S. Tamarind, and A1 Chips.