HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

Winners of The Hindu Maya Kannan contest awarded prizes

September 26, 2023 05:20 pm | Updated 05:20 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Nearly 11 winners of The Hindu Maya Kannan 2023 contest that concluded here recently were awarde prizes. Catering to children aged between 3-8 years, the children dressed up as Krishna and Radha exhibited boundless enthusiasm.

Their short video performances, used as a criterion for winner selection, were truly enchanting.

Rakshan M secured the first place, followed by Shazil as the 1st runner-up, and Sashtikaa S as the 2nd runner-up.

The contest was powered by Coir On Mattresses, with associate sponsor Gopuram Products. The children received gifts from Aachi Masala, P.S. Tamarind, and A1 Chips.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.