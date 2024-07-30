ADVERTISEMENT

Winners of the DJ Memorial Photography contest given prizes

Published - July 30, 2024 06:33 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The winners of the DJ Memorial Photography Contest with the Lakshmi Machine Works Chairman Sanjay Jayavarthanavelu (fourth right) in Coimbatore on July 30, 2024. | Photo Credit: Siva SaravananS

A photograph sent by Dilip Shah from Mumbai titled ‘Flamingo in Fairy Land’, and the one by Mahesh from Kayamkulam in Kerala titled ‘Wait’ were adjudged best at the 13th edition of DJ Memorial Photography Contest this year.

ADVERTISEMENT

The winners, runners-up and certificate of merit recipients of the contest were felicitated by Chairman-cum-Managing Director of Lakshmi Machine Works Sanjay Jayavarthanavelu on July 30, 2024 (Tuesday) at an award ceremony held at Kasthuri Sreenivasan Art Gallery.

Organised by Lakshmi Machine Works, DJ Memorial Photography Contest is held annually since 2012 in memory of its past Chairman and Managing Director D. Jayavarthanavelu. This year’s competition was declared open on May 1 and the themes were ‘Wild Portraits and Naturescapes’. The entries were welcomed till June-end. A total of 6,464 images were received from 1,538 participants from 25 countries. They were evaluated by a panel comprising eminent photographers Rajesh Bedi, Jainy Maria and Jayaprakash Bojan. Ten certificates of merit, one runner-up and one winner were chosen under each category.

All the finest photos of this year’s competition will be displayed at the Kasthuri Srinivasan Cultural Centre between July 30 and August 4, from 10.30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US