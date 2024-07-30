Winners of the DJ Memorial Photography contest given prizes

A photograph sent by Dilip Shah from Mumbai titled ‘Flamingo in Fairy Land’, and the one by Mahesh from Kayamkulam in Kerala titled ‘Wait’ were adjudged best at the 13th edition of DJ Memorial Photography Contest this year.

The winners, runners-up and certificate of merit recipients of the contest were felicitated by Chairman-cum-Managing Director of Lakshmi Machine Works Sanjay Jayavarthanavelu on July 30, 2024 (Tuesday) at an award ceremony held at Kasthuri Sreenivasan Art Gallery.

Organised by Lakshmi Machine Works, DJ Memorial Photography Contest is held annually since 2012 in memory of its past Chairman and Managing Director D. Jayavarthanavelu. This year’s competition was declared open on May 1 and the themes were ‘Wild Portraits and Naturescapes’. The entries were welcomed till June-end. A total of 6,464 images were received from 1,538 participants from 25 countries. They were evaluated by a panel comprising eminent photographers Rajesh Bedi, Jainy Maria and Jayaprakash Bojan. Ten certificates of merit, one runner-up and one winner were chosen under each category.

All the finest photos of this year’s competition will be displayed at the Kasthuri Srinivasan Cultural Centre between July 30 and August 4, from 10.30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

