Wine Society formed in Coimbatore

Coimbatore now has a wine society, formed with 14 founding members.

According to a press release, the Coimbatore Wine Society will enable its members to explore the world of wine, its origins, the culture of the regions where it proliferated, expansion of wine trade, etc. The Society will also organise programmes for its members to understand the evolution of the process of wine-making, the science of viticulture and oenology, the varieties of grapes, terroir, the role of soil, climate and water in the taste and quality of wine, its ageing and ability to preserve.

Among several activities planned, the Society will arrange for its members lectures by wine makers, viticulturists and oenologists, the press release adds.