Wine Society formed in Coimbatore

Coimbatore now has a wine society, formed with 14 founding members.
According to a press release, the Coimbatore Wine Society will enable its members to explore the world of wine, its origins, the culture of the regions where it proliferated, expansion of wine trade, etc. The Society will also organise programmes for its members to understand the evolution of the process of wine-making, the science of viticulture and oenology, the varieties of grapes, terroir, the role of soil, climate and water in the taste and quality of wine, its ageing and ability to preserve.
Among several activities planned, the Society will arrange for its members lectures by wine makers, viticulturists and oenologists, the press release adds.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath