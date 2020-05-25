Winds damage banana crop in Gobichettipalayam

Erode

25 May 2020 22:24 IST

Farmers suffer massive loss

Strong winds damaged standing banana crop in Gobichettipalayam block here on Sunday night as farmers wanted compensation to be provided to them.

Crop that were ready for harvesting at Alankattupudur, Kadukampalayam and Paramakattur were damaged in the winds as farmers said that they suffered massive loss. “We were waiting for the rain, but the winds damaged our crop,” said the farmers. They said that the crops were ready for harvesting in 15 days. They claimed that over 8,000 crop were completely damaged.

Though revenue officials used to assess the damage every year, they were not provided any compensation till today, they alleged. Due to lockdown in the past two months, they were unable to market their produce resulting in huge loss to them. “Only now we were able to sell our produce. But the damage has worsened our financial situation,” they said.

Rainfall recoded at various places in the district: Talavadi 17.8 mm, Perundurai 10.3 mm and Bhavani 8.8 mm.