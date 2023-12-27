GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Window for payment of road tax closes on December 29

December 27, 2023 08:47 pm | Updated 08:47 pm IST - DHARMAPURI

The Hindu Bureau

The last date for payment of road tax along with penalty for heavy vehicles with or without national permits is December 29,2023. According to the district administration, payment of road tax for the quarterly ending December 2023 will close by December 29 for heavy vehicles and load vehicles with national permits. The tax shall be paid online along with a 50% penalty. Vehicles found operating without payment of road tax and green tax shall be impounded, according to the Regional Transport Office.  The RTO has directed that the payment of tax arrears be made by the deadline. Similarly, non-transport vehicles, rigs, cars, tractors, cranes and compressor vehicles plying the roads without paying road tax will also be impounded, the Regional Transport Office said. The road tax may be paid on https://parivahan.gov.in

