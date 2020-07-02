Wind energy producers facing challenges

Coimbatore

For the wind energy producers in Tamil Nadu, low capacity utilisation at industries and reduced consumption of energy is posing challenges this windy season. Winds pick up in the State usually in May and go on for four months or so.

K. Kasthurirangaian, chairman of the Indian Wind Power Association, said winds were good this year. With economic slowdown and COVID-19 spread, the industries were seeing a fall in demand. Hence, industries were unable to consume the energy generated fully. The Ministry of New and Renewable Energy had issued guidelines for roll over of last year’s renewable energy generation to this year and this year’s to next year. The Tamil Nadu Electricity Regulatory Commission should confirm this for the State.

Some industries used the wind energy generated completely for captive use and some sold the surplus energy to other industries. There were also wind energy producers who sold all the energy generated. “We have no option now, but have roll over. We expect the TNERC to grant approval for it and Tangedco to follow it,” he said.

Further, evacuation now was at about 85 %. “We give wind energy generation forecast. There should be load forecast too for better evacuation,” he said.

A.D. Thirumoorthy, State-level Renewable Energy Committee Member, said energy consumption by industries and commercial establishments had reduced drastically. Industries were operating at just about 50 % capacity. So, all the wind energy producers had excess energy generated with them. “If the roll over is not implemented, the energy generated will be lost,” he said.

Mr. Kasthurirangaian urged the wind energy producers to share details on dues pending and wind energy generated on the PRAAPTI website that was launched by the Central Government recently.