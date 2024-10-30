Wind energy generators with more than 20-year-old machines in Tamil Nadu express concern about repowering policy

Wind energy generators who have wind mills that are over 20 years old in Tamil Nadu have expressed concern over some of the measures by the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) to repower or extend the life of the old wind mills.

The wind energy generators recently appealed to the Madras High Court seeking a stay of a government order issued on August 20 this year with the annexed “Tamil Nadu Repowering, Refurbishment, and Life Extension Policy for Wind Power Projects - 20204” and the Court directed posting of the petitions before the Divisional bench that was already dealing with a larger issue related to energy generation by older wind mills.

Industry sources said the Tamil Nadu Repowering, Refurbishment, and Life Extension Policy for Wind Power Projects should be approved by the Tamil Nadu Electricity Regulatory Commission before it is implemented by the Tangedco. The wind energy generators have concerns on some of the initiatives listed in the Policy and want those to be addressed before the Policy is implemented.

The Policy looked at three major efforts - life extension of the wind mills that are more than 20 years old; repowering such wind mills by replacing them with new machines, or refurbishing the old wind mills. It is estimated that nearly 300 MW installed capacity, of the 9000-odd MW, is more than 20 years old in the State.

Refurbishing may not be an ideal option for the wind mills. In the case of life extension, the policy says the wind energy generators should pay ₹30 lakhs per MW every five years. If they want to go for repowering, the wind energy generators should make a time payment of ₹30 lakhs per MW to replace the old machines with new ones. These need to be raised and discussed with the TNERC before it is implemented, the sources said.