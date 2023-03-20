ADVERTISEMENT

Wind energy generation starts in Tamil Nadu

March 20, 2023 07:08 pm | Updated 07:08 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Tamil Nadu consumed 26.8 million units of wind energy on Sunday, indicating commencement of the new wind season, said K. Kasthurirangaian, president of Indian Wind Power Association.

Wind energy generation peaks in the State between May and October every year. The generation usually starts in April - May. But, on Sunday, there was a change in wind direction and the generation was also high. The generation is expected to gradually pick up, he said.

“The total wind energy generation this financial year since May 2022 has crossed 12,400 million units. This is as good as 2016-2017, which saw one of the highest wind energy consumption in the State,” he said.

According to the Tantransco website, the State has an installed wind energy capacity of 8,636 MW. However, Mr. Kasthurirangaian said nearly 400 MW was added this financial year and hence, the installed capacity is expected to have touched 10,000 MW.

If Tangedco keeps up wind energy evacuation as during the current year, 2023-2024 can also see high wind energy generation in the State, he said.

