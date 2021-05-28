Coimbatore

Wind energy generation picks up

Wind energy generation has picked up in the State, with wind energy constituting nearly 35% of total energy consumption in the State on Thursday.

K. Kasthurirangaian, president of the Indian Wind Power Association, said that almost 92 million units were consumed on Thursday.

With a total installed wind energy capacity of 8,550 MW, the State has the largest wind energy installation in the country.

Wind energy generation started last month and for the last few days, it was about 70 million units a day.

On Thursday, the consumption was 92 million units despite grid drops. If there is no curtailment of wind energy generation, the consumption will go up further. The generation will continue for another five months, he said.

