Wind energy generation picks up in T.N., consumption expected to peak at 100 million units a day this year

June 03, 2023 03:53 pm | Updated 03:53 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Wind energy generation in Tamil Nadu has picked up over the past two days, with 2,687 MW generated on Friday, June 2, 2023.

K. Kasthurirangaian, chairman of the Indian Wind Power Association, told The Hindu on Saturday that 62 million units of electricity consumed on Thursday, June 1, came from wind energy, and on Friday, June 2, 60 million units came from wind energy. “There were two full days of evacuation (of wind energy) in March. But wind energy generation stopped after that. Since June 1, however, energy is being generated and evacuated throughout the day,” he said.

Mr. Kasthurirangaian also said, “Last windy season, which starts in May and goes on till October in Tamil Nadu, there were days when 105 million units of electricity consumption came from windmills. This year too, we expect wind energy consumption to peak to 100 million units or more a day.”

With 8,744 MW of installed capacity, Tamil Nadu is a leading producer of wind energy. However, during 2022-2023, only 200 MW of additional capacity came in, he said.

Energy consultant A.D. Thirumoorthy said most of the wind pockets in Tamil Nadu are saturated with windmills. Further, without a “banking” facility, industries are reluctant to invest in wind energy. The investments are for captive use or third-party sale of the electricity generated. The excess power generated will not be of use without a banking facility, he said.

And so, industries prefer to invest in solar energy. More than 1,000 MW of solar energy installations took place last year. Industries are able to meet the peak hour demand (6 a.m. to 10 a.m.) with solar energy as the generation is high during these hours, he said.

