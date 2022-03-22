Wind energy generation picks up in State

Wind energy generation in the State has picked up in the last couple of days, though normally winds pick up by mid April.

According to K. Kasthurirangaian, president of Indian Wind Power Association, the wind energy consumed on March 20 was 47.7 million units. “There was no grid drop too. The winds were consistent throughout the day and all the energy produced was consumed,” he said.

The westerly winds start by mid April usually and gain momentum in May. The windy season in the State, which has almost 8,600 MW of installed wind energy capacity, continues till September - October. This year, the winds started early and almost every day, the generation is up,” he says. On Monday, the wind energy consumption was 35.9 million units and the winds were high on Tuesday. Till the winds picked up, the wind energy consumption a day in the State was at four million to five million units.

However, the increase in installed capacity this year (2021-22) is expected to be marginal. The government policies should encourage investment in wind energy and the return on investment should be attractive for the investors, he said.