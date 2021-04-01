Wind energy generation likely to have early start

COIMBATORE

01 April 2021 23:39 IST

Wind energy generation, which usually picks up in the State in the month of May, is likely to have an early start this year.

According to chairman of Indian Wind Power Association, K. Kasthurirangaian, winds for the peak windy season pick up in May every year. This year, the winds were good on March 31 and April 1, indicating that south west high winds are starting early.

Tamil Nadu has installed wind energy capacity of 9,300 MW and last year, the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) evacuated 10,812 million units, which is 2 % o 3 % more than the previous year. So, this year too, the wind energy producers are hopeful of good wind energy generation, he said.