‘Wind energy generation in T.N. yet to stabilise this year’

Published - July 06, 2024 07:43 pm IST - COIMBATORE

M Soundariya Preetha
Wind energy generation in Tamil Nadu is yet to stabilise in the current wind season, which started in May and will go on till September.

According to K. Kasthurirangaian, chairman of the Indian Wind Power Association, with about 3,500 million units of wind energy consumed in the State since May, the generation so far this season is almost the same as last year. On a couple of days, the consumption crossed 100 million units. There was a brief period when the generation dipped, he said.

However, industry sources say the season is seeing unusual fluctuation in wind energy generation. “It is not like a typical wind season. However, there are more than two months in the current season and the winds may stabilise soon,” said one of the generators. There are windy days with the daily average wind energy consumption ranging between 75 million and 80 million units. Last year, on many days it crossed 100 million units. There are variations this year, he said.

Tamil Nadu has over 10,000 MW of installed wind energy capacity and many of the wind mills in the State are for captive use by industries. If the fluctuations continue, the industries may be affected, said a textile mill owner in Coimbatore.

There is no curtailment or problems in evacuation of the wind energy generated. The main issue so far this year is days that see drop in generation because of poor winds, the sources said.

