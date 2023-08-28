Wind energy generation in Tamil Nadu to give relief to industries

August 28, 2023 09:06 pm | Updated 09:06 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Wind energy generation in Tamil Nadu in the current wind season, which will go on till October, is expected to be almost the same as last year, giving relief to industries that generate wind energy for captive use.

According to data available, wind energy generation on August 27 evening was 3,553 MW and on August 28 morning 1232 MW. On August 24 evening it was 4,391 MW and on Friday morning 2, 354 MW.

Of the total consumption of 356 million units on August 27, 55.5 million units came from wind mills.

N. Pradeep, president of Tamil Nadu Electricity Consumers’ Association, said the wind energy generation this year is expected to be almost the same as last year. The mismatch of wind energy generation with the forecast is just 3 % - 4 % and the forecast is that the generation this year will be almost the same as last year or slightly higher. “The pattern in wind energy generation may see a difference. But the total generation will be on a par with last year or higher,” he said.

Data shared by the Southern India Mills’ Association showed that with total installed wind energy capacity of 8,776 MW, the generation in May this year was 870 million units as against 1,688 million units last May. In June and July, the generation picked up and was 2,390 million units and 2,828 million units compared with 2011 million units in June 2022 and 2,216 million units last July.

