Wind energy generation in Tamil Nadu expected to drop slightly

Wind energy generation in Tamil Nadu in 2024-2025 may be five per cent lesser compared with last year, say sources among the wind energy generators.

A.D. Thirumoorthy, Chief Technical Advisor of the Indian Wind Power Association, told The Hindu that the wind season, which was usually from May to September, started slightly late this year. At the State-level, the generation was nearly 10% less compared with the last year wind season. However, the generation varied this year at each wind pocket and was lower in the southern districts. These districts get winds in December too and the generation may go up during that period. Over all, the year could end with 5 % less generation. The curtailment was almost minimum this year, he said.

N. Pradeep, president of the Tamil Nadu Electricity Consumers Association, said the season ended about a couple of weeks earlier. The total wind energy generated might be almost the same as last year, he said.

Industries that generate wind energy for captive use were unlikely to be affected by the slight difference, added industry sources.

With 9,150 MW of installed wind energy capacity, the wind energy consumed in the State on Friday was 7.78 million units, according to data provided by the Tamilnadu Transmission Corporation.

