‘Wind energy evacuation can improve’

Wind energy generation can improve further in the State, say wind energy generators here.

According to K. Kasthurirangaian, chairman of Indian Wind Power Association, nearly 85 % of the energy generated is evacuated. However, the wind mills face grid drops.

The State is having one of its peak windy months and the winds are high this year. Though the energy producers share energy demand and wind forecast for a week and provide daily corrections too in the forecast, if any, there are grid drops.

With installed wind energy capacity of 9,300 MW, the State consumed nearly 40 million units of wind energy on Wednesday. The peak windy days in the State start in May and go on till September-October.

The wind energy producers have written to the government seeking permission for a meeting involving wind energy experts “We can bring in experts who can guide us on how to improve wind energy evacuation,” he said.