Will win with margin of 50,000 votes in Dharapuram, claims Murugan

BJP State president L. Murugan, who is contesting at Dharapuram (Reserved) constituency as the candidate of the AIADMK front, claimed on Saturday that his victory in the upcoming Assembly election has been confirmed with a victory margin of 50,000 votes.

Speaking to reporters after releasing the BJP’s manifesto for the Dharapuram (Reserved) constituency, he said that despite his hometown being at Paramathi Velur in Namakkal district, he chose to contest in Dharapuram to uplift its people. Denying criticisms made by the Opposition leaders that he is an outsider to Dharapuram, Mr. Murugan questioned that why DMK president M.K. Stalin is contesting from Kolathur constituency instead of his hometown in Tiruvarur district.

Regarding the recent remarks made by BJP State vice-president and Aravakurichi candidate K. Annamalai against the DMK’s candidate for Karur Senthil Balaji, he claimed that it was Mr. Balaji who first threatened and intimidated Mr. Annamalai.

The BJP's manifesto for Dharapuram (Reserved) constituency listed various assurances to improve the infrastructure, for uplifting farmers and Scheduled Caste community in the region, water management, education and welfare of the differently abled.