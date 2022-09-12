Will unite AIADMK before LS polls, claims Sasikala

Staff Reporter
September 12, 2022 21:19 IST

V.K. Sasikala, aide of former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa, on Monday claimed she will unite the AIADMK factions before the 2024 Parliament election.

Speaking among her supporters at Attur and Vazhapadi, Ms. Sasikala, who is on a two-day tour of Salem, the home turf of AIADMK interim general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami, recalled the party had faced similar problems after the death of its founder M G Ramachandran in 1987 and emerged united and stronger.

“Considering the relationship with the Kongu region people, after the demise of Jayalalithaa, I made a party functionary from this region as Chief Minister (Palaniswami),” she said. [Mr Palaniswami had in an interview with The Hindu last year insisted he was elected by the party MLAs as leader of the legislature party.].

Charging the DMK government did not bring any welfare schemes in its past 15 months of rule, she claimed, “As I was with Jayalalithaa, I know the administration. So believe in me and I will continue the works of Jayalalithaa.”

Ahead of her visit, AIADMK functionaries filed a petition with the Thalaivasal and Attur police urging not to allow her to garland MGR statues. Attur MLA A.P. Jayasankaran alleged Ms. Sasikala was trying to instigate law and order issues by garlanding MGR statue in his constituency.

