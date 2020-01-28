Will try to fill vacancies in a year: Southern Railway GM

Southern Railway General Manager John Thomas inspected Salem Railway Junction on Tuesday and said that steps were on to fill the vacancies in Southern Railway.

“There are about 18, 000 vacancies and the Railway Recruitment Board has already started the process. We would try to fill them in a year,” he said.

Mr. Thomas was accompanied by department heads and authorities from Salem Railway Division. The official team inspected Dindigul-Karur-Salem section and Eriodu, Palayam, Namakkal and Karur stations.

The team also inspected major bridges along the route and Mr.Thomas expressed satisfaction that the line was maintained well by the Salem Division.

On the doubling of Salem - Mettur dam line, Mr.Thomas said that there were some litigations regarding land acquisition in Supreme Court. He added that once the land acquisition issues were sorted out, the line could be completed by March 2021.

Mr.Thomas added that he would examine the possibilities of operating new trains in the division.

On the possible operation of a private train in Chennai- Coimbatore route, Mr.Thomas said, “The Railway Board has identified some routes and 150 trains for private operations. However, it may take another year or so to materialise.”

The team inspected amenities at Salem junction and inaugurated a massage chair centre, Braille signboard and others at the station.