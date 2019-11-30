Coimbatore

Will speak to CM about dental college: MLA

Coimbatore South MLA Amman K. Arjunan said on Friday that he would refer the request of setting up a Government Dental College in Coimbatore to Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami.

He was speaking at the 34th Tamil Nadu State Dental Conference organised by Coimbatore Branch of Indian Dental Association (IDA). “I will place this request to the Chief Minister in the upcoming Assembly session,” he said.

He requested the members of IDA to conduct free dental camps for the underprivileged.

The conference saw the participation of over 1,200 dental surgeons from across the country, a press release said.

As part of the event, a marathon titled ‘Dentathon 2019’ would be held on December 1, the release added.

Nov 30, 2019

