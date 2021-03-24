Will pass resolution against farm laws once voted to power: Stalin

DMK president M.K. Stalin said the party’s first job after being voted to power would be to pass resolutions in the Assembly against the contentious farm laws passed by the Centre.

Campaigning at Attur, Mr. Stalin said States such as Kerala and West Bengal had passed resolutions against the farm laws. “Once voted to power, we will pass resolutions against the farm laws in the first Assembly session,” he said. A separate agriculture budget would also be tabled.

Mr. Stalin accused the government of speaking low of the protests by government officials, teachers and never called them for talks. Instead, the government threatened them with disciplinary action. Former Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi protected government officials and teachers. The demands of government officials and teachers would be fulfilled once the DMK came to power, he said.

Referring to The Hindu's article “Ministers’ assets more than doubled in five years”, Mr. Stalin said, “These are declared assets. There are undeclared assets and assets are being accumulated in the name of benamis, relatives and in foreign countries. We will be voted to power, there is no doubt about it. Separate courts would be set up to investigate the corruption by Ministers. Stalin would never let them go since they have looted public money.”

Contesting Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami’s claim that he got Cauvery water, Mr. Stalin asked “Did he get an empowered body for Tamil Nadu like Kalaignar did? Mr. Palaniswami has got a powerless board under Jal Shakti Abyan fearing the BJP, and has betrayed farmers of the delta region”, he said.

Mr. Stalin said that despite being asked repeatedly, the Chief Minister was incapable of presenting a white paper on investments the State had attracted.

Highlighting various poll promises in the DMK’s manifesto, Mr. Stalin said women would be able travel free in town buses, the price of Aavin milk would be reduced by ₹3 while the procurement price would not be reduced. There are 3.5 lakh job vacancies and only youth from Tamil Nadu would be appointed to these posts.