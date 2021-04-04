Will never raise the cost of my idlis, says Kamalathal

A day after Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra tweeted about offering a new house-cum-workspace for M. Kamalathal, the octogenarian known for her ₹ 1 idlis here, she said that she has no plans to increase the cost of her idlis.

“Till the day I die, [the idlis] will be ₹1 only,” she told The Hindu over phone from her residence at Vadivelampalayam near Coimbatore. Expressing happiness for Mr. Mahindra’s support, she said that she is ready to move her eatery to the new location once the construction works are over.

Although her eatery is over three decades old, Ms. Kamalathal has been attracting nation-wide attention since 2019, when her eatery that offers idlis for ₹. 1 a piece garnered wide media coverage. On Friday, Mr. Mahindra tweeted that a team from Mahindra Group had approached her on supporting her venture. “She said her priority was a new home/workspace. Grateful to the Registration Office at Thondamuthur for helping us achieve our 1st milestone by speedily registering the land (sic),” he wrote. Mahindra Lifespaces, the real estate and infrastructure development arm of the Mahindra Group, will soon begin the construction, Mr. Mahindra added.

B. Jaikanth, a neighbour of Ms. Kamalathal who assisted her during the land registration, said that the process was carried out in the presence of K. M. Pugezhendhi, Chief Operating Officer at Mahindra Water Utilities, on March 29. The land is located close to her current residence at Vadivelampalayam and the construction is expected to begin in May, he added.