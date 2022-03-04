Will make Tiruppur Corporation pioneering, self-sufficient, says newly-elected mayor, N. Dineshkumar
Mr. Dineshkumar, of the DMK, is the third mayor of Tiruppur; he said he would implement projects for the Corporation with “long-term vision”
N. Dineshkumar of the DMK, who was elected as the third mayor of the Tiruppur Corporation on Friday, said he would work towards making Tiruppur “pioneering” and “self-sufficient” among the 21 Corporations in the State.
Mr. Dineshkumar was elected unopposed by the councillors, in the indirect elections held at the Council Hall of Corporation headquarters on Mangalam Road. Following this, he took charge as the mayor in the presence of Corporation Commissioner Kranti Kumar Pati., in his ceremonial robe and with the sceptre, on the Mayor’s seat.
Speaking to the mediapersons later, the mayor said that projects for Tiruppur Corporation will be implemented with a “long-term vision” and his priorities would be focusing on basic amenities and strengthening the city’s infrastructure. “In the past, projects were implemented without coordination and in an incomplete manner in Tiruppur Corporation. This will be rectified now,” he said.
Tiruppur MP K. Subbarayan and Tiruppur South MLA K. Selvaraj congratulated Mr. Dineshkumar during the event. Councillors from the AIADMK and the BJP from Tiruppur Corporation did not participate in the indirect elections.
