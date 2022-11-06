Will form a mega alliance for parliamentary elections, says Edappadi Palaniswami

AIADMK interim general secretary and Leader of the Opposition Edappadi K. Palaniswami speaking at a public meeting in Namakkal on Sunday | Photo Credit: E. LAKSHMI NARAYANAN

The AIADMK will form a mega alliance for the upcoming parliamentary elections, said the party’s General Secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami here on Sunday.

Addressing a public meeting to mark the 51st anniversary of the party, Mr. Palaniswami said that of the 50 years, the AIADMK ruled the State for 30 years. Chief Minister M.K. Stalin had claimed that the AIADMK was now divided into three factions. But the meeting proved that it was one. Mr. Stalin tried to destroy the party in many ways, but his attempts failed. He created a B team in the AIADMK and tried to topple the government, and their B team, O. Panneerselvam, voted against the AIADMK government. Yet, the party gave him the deputy Chief Minister post, considering the welfare of the party, he claimed.

“This public meeting will be the starting point of the parliamentary elections, and we will form a mega alliance. There is a chance for assembly elections to be held along with parliamentary elections, and people will teach a lesson to the DMK,” he said.

Mr. Palaniswami said Chief Minister Stalin alleged that in 10 years of AIADMK rule, it did not bring any scheme. The Chief Minister was inaugurating and laying the foundation stones for the schemes that were introduced by the AIADMK. In the past 18 months of DMK rule, how many schemes had the DMK provided? Many of the AIADMK schemes were dropped by the DMK government. When the AIADMK returned to power, it would bring back the dropped schemes, he said.

Alleging that the DMK did not fulfil its electoral promises and that law and order was in a bad state under the DMK government, Mr. Palaniswami said there was no protection for women and narcotic substances were available everywhere. “The Chief Minister says he will become a dictator in taking action against erring people. But in the DMK general council meeting, he expressed fear over his party functionaries. There is a problem going on inside DMK, and soon it will burst, and DMK will explode into several factions,” he said.

He said that there was no chance for reinstating expelled leaders. People expelled from the party would not be reinstated. In the upcoming parliamentary elections, an alliance led by the AIADMK would win all 40 seats, Mr. Palaniswami added.