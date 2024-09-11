ADVERTISEMENT

Will extend support to anyone against liquor, says PMK president

Published - September 11, 2024 07:55 pm IST - Namakkal

The Hindu Bureau

The Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) would extend its support to anyone who is against liquor, its president Anbumani Ramadoss said on Wednesday.

Responding to a question regarding the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi’s (VCK) anti-liquor conference, Dr. Anbumani stated that the PMK has been protesting against alcohol for the past 45 years and would back anyone who adopts an anti-liquor stance. He claimed that VCK and other parties had adopted this policy due to PMK’s long-standing efforts. He blamed both the DMK and AIADMK for the current state of addiction among youth, asserting that this was a result of the “Dravidian model,” which, according to him, is now allegedly destroying the fourth generation in the state. Working people, he added, have become addicted to alcohol.

Dr. Anbumani highlighted that despite the Cauvery River flowing through Namakkal, groundwater level in the district had dropped to over 1,300 feet, and called for the construction of check dams every 10 kilometres along the river to address this issue.

The future of Tamil Nadu’s youth is being destroyed by drugs, claimed Dr. Anbumani. He cited eight murders reported in the state recently and rejected the explanation given by the Director General of Police (DGP), attributing much of the violence to alcohol and drug abuse.

When asked about actor Vijay entering politics, Dr. Anbumani said that anyone is welcome in politics and congratulated him on his decision.

