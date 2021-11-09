Will ensure uninterrupted power supply during monsoon: Senthil Balaji

Electricity Minister V. Senthil Balaji on Tuesday said that the State government has taken steps to ensure uninterrupted power supply in Chennai and other districts in the State during the monsoon season.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of an event to collect petitions from the public as part of the Makkal Sabai at Saravanampatti, he said that one lakh electric poles and other electrical equipment are available with Tangedco. A committee to monitor power supply has been formed in every district under the respective Collectors, he said.

Coimbatore district administration is prepared to tackle heavy rain, Mr. Senthil Balaji said. As of Tuesday, over 27,000 petitions have been collected from the public in the district during the Makkal Sabai events, he added.