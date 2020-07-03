‘Will ensure people-friendly policing’

Inspector General of Police G. Karthikeyan, who took charge as the new Commissioner of Police for Tiruppur city on Friday, said that he would ensure “people-friendly” policing.
The former Deputy Inspector of General (DIG) of Police for Coimbatore range told mediapersons the Tiruppur City Police would tackle the present COVID-19 situation with the help of the public, along with maintenance of communal harmony and law and order in the city. “This place is not new to me,” Mr. Karthikeyan said, referring to his previous tenures as the Superintendent of Police of the erstwhile combined Coimbatore district and as Deputy Superintendent of Police of Avinashi. Initiatives to improve ties between the police and the public would be announced soon, he said.
Mr. Karthikeyan took charge as the DIG Coimbatore range in February 2018. During his tenure, tribal welfare programmes were implemented to curb Naxal activities, according to his profile. He was also credited with bringing down the number of accidents in Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Erode and the Nilgiris districts and promoting citizen-inclusive policing in these districts.
He joined the Tamil Nadu Police Service in 1995. After serving as Deputy Superintendent of Police and Additional Superintendent of Police in various regions across the State, he was promoted as Superintendent of Police in 2003. Mr. Karthikeyan was promoted to DIG rank in 2016 and was posted at Dindigul range for two years, following which he was posted at Coimbatore. He received the President’s Police Medal in 2017.
