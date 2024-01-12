Will decide on attending Ram Temple event based on health condition: EPS

January 12, 2024 12:27 am | Updated 12:27 am IST - Salem

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami said on Thursday that he would decide on taking part at the consecration of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya on January 22 depending on his health condition.

“If I get a chance, I will participate in the consecration. Since I am suffering from leg pain, I will take a decision based on my health condition,” he told journalists in Salem. The AIADMK is beyond caste and religion, he said.

Mr. Palaniswami welcomed the Madras High Court’s verdict refusing to stay an order restraining the faction of expelled coordinator O. Panneerselvam from using the AIADMK flag and name. “The High Court’s Division Bench confirmed the verdict given by a single judge. The AIADMK is preparing for the upcoming Lok Sabha election. The candidates have not been selected so far. The party headquarters will call for applications,” he said. According to him, senior party leaders would give a chance to those with good prospects. After the election was scheduled, the AIADMK would make an announcement on alliance and candidates.

ADVERTISEMENT

As for the issue of the Periyar University Vice-Chancellor’s arrest and related matters, he said the issue was now before the High Court.

Alleging that the DMK government was not efficient in tackling the floods, Mr. Palaniswami said that after the DMK came to power, the Chief Minister and the Ministers claimed that rainwater would not stagnate in Chennai. The people believed them, but suffered a lot during the recent rain.

The Ministers claimed that the construction of the storm-water drain was completed in Chennai, but rainwater stagnated at many places. Likewise, people in southern districts were also affected because of the government’s failure to take precautionary measures. While people were suffering, the Chief Minister took part at a meeting of the INDIA bloc in New Delhi, Mr. Palaniswami said. Responding to a question on the recent strike by transport corporation employees, Mr. Palaniswami said labour unions had represented their grievances to the government many times, but the government did not entertain their demands. As directed by court, the employees returned to work. Earlier, 22,000 buses were operating, but only 16,000 buses were currently being operated, he said. Over 5,000 buses were parked in sheds for repairs. Out of 3,486 buses allocated for Chennai, only 2,600 were being operated. For the past three years, the DMK government had been claiming that it would procure 500 electric buses and 3,213 BS VI buses. But not a single bus was bought, he said.

Regarding the recent Global Investors Meet (GIM), Mr. Palaniswami said the AIADMK demanded a White Paper on the GIM, but the government was yet to respond.

When the AIADMK was in power, the GIM was conducted twice, and it attracted investments and created jobs, he said. “The government should release a White Paper on how many companies are investing in the State and how many people would get jobs,” he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT