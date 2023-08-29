Will contest against Modi if he enters fray in Tamil Nadu: Seeman

August 29, 2023 07:58 pm | Updated 07:58 pm IST

Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) chief coordinator Seeman on Tuesday said if Prime Minister Narendra Modi entered the fray from a Lok Sabha seat in Tamil Nadu, then he would contest against him.

Mr. Seeman told journalists in Erode, “I will contest against the Prime Minister. However, if he does not contest in Tamil Nadu, I will not enter the fray in the Parliamentary elections and give the seat to a party worker.” According to him, the Prime Minister did not keep up his promise to create two crore jobs every year.

The NTK leader said the Tamil Nadu government claimed the income of individuals had increased, “but I am unable to pay my house rent”.

He claimed though the DMK contended that it had fulfilled 80% of its election promises, it had not honoured even 8% of them. “The DMK said before the election it would provide monthly assistance to all women family heads. After coming to power, it said only eligible people would get the assistance. The Chief Minister’s breakfast scheme proves how these Dravidian parties keep our people and children in poverty,” he said.

The NTK would not have alliances with anyone. He believed the Congress and the BJP were different entities in name alone, but their policies were the same. He said DMK president and Chief Minister M.K. Stalin should decide not to have any electoral understanding with the Congress, as the party’s government in Karnataka was opposed to releasing Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu.

“We could not deny the Union government was taking revenge through the Enforcement Directorate (ED). The Union government is using the CBI, the Income Tax Department, and the ED to exert political pressure,” he charged.

Responding to a complaint lodged against him by actress Vijayalakshmi, Mr. Seeman said, “I want the issue to pass. I have a family and two children. If the complaint was true, the police would have taken action earlier.”

