ADVERTISEMENT

Will conduct research on data sent by Chandrayaan 3, says NGRI scientist

August 29, 2023 03:32 am | Updated 03:33 am IST - Salem

M. Sabari

The Principal Scientist of the National Geophysical Research Institute (NGRI), P. Senthil Kumar, said on Monday that using the data sent by Chandrayaan 3, the institute will conduct research on the minerals, mud, and rocks on moon. Participating in a function at the Salem Government Arts College at Kumarasamipatti, Mr. Senthil Kumar said research was being done on the solar system and moon, across the world. Through the photos and data sent by Chandrayaan 2, we are conducting research. Now the Chandrayaan 3 lander is taking images of the moon. Using the data, we are going to do research about minerals, mud, and rock on the moon surface, Mr. Senthil Kumar added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Tamil Nadu

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US