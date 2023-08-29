Will conduct research on data sent by Chandrayaan 3, says NGRI scientist

August 29, 2023 03:32 am | Updated 03:33 am IST - Salem

The Principal Scientist of the National Geophysical Research Institute (NGRI), P. Senthil Kumar, said on Monday that using the data sent by Chandrayaan 3, the institute will conduct research on the minerals, mud, and rocks on moon. Participating in a function at the Salem Government Arts College at Kumarasamipatti, Mr. Senthil Kumar said research was being done on the solar system and moon, across the world. Through the photos and data sent by Chandrayaan 2, we are conducting research. Now the Chandrayaan 3 lander is taking images of the moon. Using the data, we are going to do research about minerals, mud, and rock on the moon surface, Mr. Senthil Kumar added.