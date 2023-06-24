Will bring back schemes dropped by DMK if AIADMK comes to power, says Edappadi Palaniswami

June 24, 2023 09:23 pm | Updated 09:23 pm IST - Salem

Former Chief Minister and All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Saturday said the schemes dropped by the DMK would be brought back after the AIADMK comes to power.

Speaking to the party cadres at a function in Surapalli panchyat near Jalakandapuram., Mr. Palaniswami said that while he was the Highways Department Minister, tar roads were laid in many villages. Now Tamil Nadu had the highest number of tar roads in the country.

“To pump surplus water from Mettur dam to 100 lakes in the district, we started the 100 lakes scheme. As this scheme was brought by the AIADMK, the DMK government kept it in abeyance. We provided bus facilities from Nangavalli to Bengaluru, Erode, and Coimbatore,” he said.

To address the water issues, his government brought Mecheri- Nangavalli dedicated water supply scheme and supplied protected drinking water. Many schemes brought by the AIADMK regime, like free laptops for students and Amma mini clinics, were dropped by the DMK government. “Again, the AIADMK will come to power, and bring back the schemes dropped by the DMK,” Mr. Palaniswami added.

Charging that the DMK had not fulfilled its election promises, he said it only increased the electricity charges to 52%. It did not introduce any schemes in these two years. The Chief Minister only inaugurated the projects brought by the AIADMK.

“Now the DMK is going to construct the pen monument for former Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi at a cost of ₹82 crore using people’s money. It can construct the monument at a cost of ₹2 crore and distribute pens to school students for the remaining sum,” Mr. Palaniswami said.

The Chief Minister, who could not protect the State, participated in the opposition leaders’ meeting in Bihar to create a Prime Minister. Under the DMK regime, the price of essential commodities increased by 50%. He urged people to vote for the AIADMK in the upcoming Parliament elections.