Will appeal in Supreme Court against High Court verdict on AIADMK meeting, says Pugazhendhi

M. Sabari Salem
September 02, 2022 18:50 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Former AIADMK spokesperson V. Pugazhendhi said the Panneerselvam camp would appeal against Friday’s Madras High Court verdict in the Supreme Court.

Speaking to reporters, Mr. Pugazhendhi said, “We are finding various mistakes in the Madras High Court’s verdict on the AIADMK general council meeting. We always respect the court. We have the right to appeal in the Supreme Court, as it is the final authority, and we believe we would get a favourable judgment.”

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Alleging that former Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami did not meet party cadre at the ground level, Mr. Pugazhendhi said, “We will soon organise a public meeting in Salem district and prove our support among AIADMK cadre.”

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Tamil Nadu
politics

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app