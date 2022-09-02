Will appeal in Supreme Court against High Court verdict on AIADMK meeting, says Pugazhendhi

Former AIADMK spokesperson V. Pugazhendhi said the Panneerselvam camp would appeal against Friday’s Madras High Court verdict in the Supreme Court.

Speaking to reporters, Mr. Pugazhendhi said, “We are finding various mistakes in the Madras High Court’s verdict on the AIADMK general council meeting. We always respect the court. We have the right to appeal in the Supreme Court, as it is the final authority, and we believe we would get a favourable judgment.”

Alleging that former Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami did not meet party cadre at the ground level, Mr. Pugazhendhi said, “We will soon organise a public meeting in Salem district and prove our support among AIADMK cadre.”