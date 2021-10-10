Wildlife Week celebrated in Anamalai Tiger Reserve

Tiruppur District Collector S. Vineeth (fourth left) giving provision kit to a tribesman at Udumalpet on Saturday.

Tiruppur

10 October 2021 10:23 IST

Provision kits were distributed to 450 tribal families at the valedictory function of the Wildlife Week celebrations organised by the Tiruppur Forest Division of the Anamalai Tiger Reserve (ATR) at Udumalpet on Saturday.

Tiruppur District Collector S. Vineeth distributed the kits to the families from six tribal settlements and presented certificates to anti-poaching watchers who are engaged in snake rescues. He also gave away prizes to the winners of various competitions held for school children.

According to ATR authorities, kits will be distributed to 640 more tribal families from nine more settlements coming under the forest division of the tiger reserve in the coming days. There are 17 settlements in Tiruppur division. The kits were provided by Kumaraguru College of Technology, Coimbatore, and each contains five kg of atta, three kg of rice, three kg of dal, turmeric powder, chilly powder, salt, and cooking oil.

ATR Field Director S. Ramasubramanian coordinated the activities through Deputy Director S.N. Thejasvi and Assistant Conservator of Forests K. Ganeshram.