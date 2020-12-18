Wildlife survey at STR called off

ERODE

After a forest watcher and volunteer were trampled to death by a wild elephant at Vilamundi forest range on Thursday, the five-day wildlife monitoring exercise at all the 10 forest ranges of Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve (STR) was cancelled on Friday.

Watcher K. Satheesh Kumar (24) of Bhavani Sagar and volunteer P. Muthu Prabhakar Sera Pandian (27) of Vilathikulam in Thoothukudi district were attacked by the elephant during the survey at Singamalai forest area on Thursday evening. The bodies were shifted to the government hospital at Sathyamangalam and postmortem was done on Friday. Later, the bodies were handed over to relatives.

Watcher P. Pon Ganesan (29), who suffered injuries in the attack, was admitted to the government hospital at Sathyamangalam and was later shifted to a private hospital at Coimbatore. He is undergoing treatment and his condition is stable.

Meanwhile, Nihar Ranjan, Chief Conservator of Forests and Field Director, STR, issued orders cancelling the exercise after which over 50 volunteers and college students left STR.