Wildlife survey at STR called off

After a forest watcher and volunteer were trampled to death by a wild elephant at Vilamundi forest range on Thursday, the five-day wildlife monitoring exercise at all the 10 forest ranges of Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve (STR) was cancelled on Friday.
Watcher K. Satheesh Kumar (24) of Bhavani Sagar and volunteer P. Muthu Prabhakar Sera Pandian (27) of Vilathikulam in Thoothukudi district were attacked by the elephant during the survey at Singamalai forest area on Thursday evening. The bodies were shifted to the government hospital at Sathyamangalam and postmortem was done on Friday. Later, the bodies were handed over to relatives.
Watcher P. Pon Ganesan (29), who suffered injuries in the attack, was admitted to the government hospital at Sathyamangalam and was later shifted to a private hospital at Coimbatore. He is undergoing treatment and his condition is stable.
Meanwhile, Nihar Ranjan, Chief Conservator of Forests and Field Director, STR, issued orders cancelling the exercise after which over 50 volunteers and college students left STR.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath