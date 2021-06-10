Pix4Cause, an association of wildlife photographers, announced that they have been distributing over 250 food packets for lunch across Coimbatore every day to those in need amid the COVID-19 lockdown. A release said that the members also distributed grocery items along with the food packets.
Wildlife photographers association distributes food packets
Staff Reporter
Coimbatore,
June 10, 2021 22:14 IST
