Coimbatore

Wildlife photographers association distributes food packets

Pix4Cause, an association of wildlife photographers, announced that they have been distributing over 250 food packets for lunch across Coimbatore every day to those in need amid the COVID-19 lockdown. A release said that the members also distributed grocery items along with the food packets.


