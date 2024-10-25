Wildlife encounter: Forest Department to conduct meetings with farmers in Coimbatore

The Forest Department plans to conduct meetings with farmers range-wise in Coimbatore district, against the backdrop of increasing frequency of wild elephant movement in villages abutting the western ghats

Spelling out the plan, a senior official of Forest Department informed at the monthly grievances redress meeting chaired by District Collector Kranthi Kumar Pati on Friday that the department was looking forward to the fullest cooperation of the residents on forest fringes to chase away wild animals into the forest.

The forest official said the movement of two wild elephants entering habitations for food on a periodic basis were being closely watched. The department conveyed to the Chief Wildlife Warden the standpoint of the farmers that the elephants need be captured and relocated.

Putting forth their pleas earlier, farmers sought stronger intervention by the Forest Department through scaling up manpower, particularly along the 25-km stretch between Marudamalai and Madukkarai.

A representation was made by a farmer for clearing the overgrowth of bushes in the villages abutting forest area to curb presence of wild boars. An agitated farmer from a village closer to the buffer zone even demanded that the cultivators be provided with guns to tackle the menace of wild animals.

Acknowledging the predicament of the Forest Department in preventing human-animal conflict overcoming manpower constraints, some farmers emphasised on equipping the department with larger manpower at disposal.

“The tasks carried out by the Forest Department with the existing manpower will be studied before making a recommendation to the State government for more personnel,” the Collector said.

In deference to the requests made by the farmers, the Collector also said the Highways Department would hold a meeting with farmers whose land-holdings had been acquired for construction of bypass roads.

The Collector also instructed the Corporation to look into the farmers’ concern over deterioration in the quality of water flowing through the streams and canals and in tanks and other water bodies in the city limits.

