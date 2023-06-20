HamberMenu
Wild tusker tramples man to death near Coimbatore

The incident happened when the victim, his wife and and their three-year-old son were returning from a forest area after collecting firewood

June 20, 2023 08:48 pm | Updated 08:48 pm IST - COIMBATORE 

The Hindu Bureau

A 28-year-old man was trampled to death by a wild elephant near Maruthamalai in Coimbatore district on Tuesday.

The deceased was identified as P. Kumar, a resident of Sri Ganapathy Nagar at IOB Colony near Maruthamalai. 

The incident happened on Tuesday evening when Kumar, his wife K. Kalpana (26) and their three-year-old son K. Anish were returning from a forest area falling under Maruthamalai beat of Coimbatore forest range, after collecting firewood. 

While returning, Ms. Kalpana walked in the front with firewood and Kumar carried his son and firewood. According to the Forest Department, a male elephant chased them from behind and attacked Kumar. The boy was thrown off in the attack. The elephant tore apart Kumar’s left leg from the hip and he died on the spot. Ms. Kalpana grabbed her son and escaped from the place. 

Villagers came to the spot after being alerted by Ms. Kalpana. The injured child was admitted to a hospital.

This is the second human death due to elephant attack in the Coimbatore Forest Division in the past three days.

