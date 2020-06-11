Coimbatore

Wild tusker that killed three persons captured

The wild tusker that was captured by Forest department officials near Dhenkanikottai being loaded on to a truck in Krishnagiri on Thursday.   | Photo Credit: N_Bashkaran

Forest Department personnel on Thursday tranquillised and captured a 34-year-old wild tusker that killed three persons in forest ranges under Hosur division after a 16-hour effort.

According to forest department officials, the male elephant that has been camping near villages killed three farmers between May 26 and June 10. The tusker on Wednesday killed Srinivasan, a farmer from Denkanikottai, while he was on his way to the farmers’ market during the early hours of Wednesday.

Following the death, District Forest Officer S. Prabhu formed a 60-member team to capture the elephant.

According to officials, efforts to capture the elephant started on Wednesday night in Denkanikottai reserve forest range. Two teams of veterinarians, a team from Bannerghata National Park and another team led by wildlife veterinarian Prakash tranquillised the elephant by 6 a.m. on Thursday. Later, the elephant was loaded on to a truck with help of JCB machine. According to forest department officials, the elephant would be released into the forest area near Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve.

