Wild tusker Baahubali moves with inflamed cyst

Different teams of the Forest Department are monitoring a wild elephant nicknamed Baahubali after it was recently spotted roaming with an inflamed cyst on one of its legs near Mettupalayam.

Sources in the Department said the tusker was spotted with a large cyst on its right hind leg with a white spot on it.

The staff were yet to have a closer look at the bulge and check whether pus was oozing from it.

They said the elephant was having a few lumps on its body including one on the right foreleg.

An official from the Department told The Hindu that different teams were formed to monitor the elephant in Mettupalayam and Sirumugai forest ranges.

The elephant was remaining in forest areas of the two ranges during the day and entering human habitations at night.

According to the officer, tracking the elephant during the day in interior forest parts was challenging.

The frontline staff of the Department shot a few videos of the tusker when it crossed Kotagiri Road which criss-crosses Mettupalayam and Sirumugai forest ranges.

The officer said that the Department was yet to seek the help of a veterinarian to assess the cyst on the elephant.

Meanwhile, a section of nature enthusiasts have alleged that pellets fired from air rifles and firecrackers hurled at the elephant could have led to infection under its skin leading to pus formation.

Though the Department had planned to radio-collar the tusker for study purposes, it operation was dropped temporarily due to practical difficulties.