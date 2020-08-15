Wild elephants damage houses, crops

The house of Senthil Kumar at Maruthamalai foothills which was damaged by a lone tusker late on Friday.

Wild elephants strayed into villages near Coimbatore on two consecutive days, causing damages to houses and crops. Residents of two houses at Maruthamalai foothills had a narrow escape after a lone wild elephant damaged the houses while searching for food.

According to the Forest Department, a lone tusker strayed into residential areas at Maruthamalai foothills late on Friday. The tusker raided the house of Agarwal after damaging its gate. The elephant ate jaggery and rice bran from the house.

The elephant later raided the house of Senthil Kumar in the neighbourhood. Mr. Kumar, his wife and four children stayed inside the house for nearly an hour as the elephant stood near the kitchen, which it damaged in search of rice and eatables.

Another lone elephant damaged the camp of Anti-Poaching Watchers at Lingapuram, near Sirumugai, late on Friday. The same elephant damaged the window of the stock room of the Government Primary School at Mokkamedu where materials distributed under the nutritional food programme were kept.

The department said in a release that elephants had come out to villages from the limits of Thadagam north and Thadagam south forest beats and Periya Thadagam reserve forest on Friday.

Wild elephants came out from the limits of Karadimadai forest beat and Perumal Kovil area of Madukarai forest range, Kembanur forest beat of Coimbatore forest range, Nayackenpalayam and Anaikatti north forest beats of Periyanaickenpalayam forest range, Ooliyur beat of Sirumugai forest range and Thadagam and Thadagam north beats of Coimbatore forest range on Thursday. Frontline staff of the department chased them back to forest before causing much damage to crops.