Wild elephants damage grocery store near Coimbatore, empty provisions worth ₹1.8 lakh

April 27, 2023 06:45 pm | Updated 06:45 pm IST - COIMBATORE

A herd of wild elephants damaged a grocery store in 24 Veerapandi village panchayat in Coimbatore district late on Wednesday and ate provisions including rice, jaggery and packaged flours.

According to the Forest Department, the elephant herd damaged the shop belonging to P. Giridharan close to Veerapandi Pudur bus stop. The herd, comprising a calf, damaged the rolling shutter of the shop and pulled out provisions. They also damaged an asbestos-roofed structure in front of the shop.

“Though elephants used to pass through Veerapandi Pudur, this is the first time they damaged a shop and emptied all the provisions. The shopkeeper had stored Ooty ‘Varkey’ worth ₹ 5,000 in a sack which the elephants ate fully. The elephants seems to have eaten packaged items like raggi and gram flour along with the plastic covers as empty covers were not seen on shop premises. Now, other shop owners at Veerapandi Pudur are also worried of similar damages by elephants,” said a resident.

After being alerted by the villagers, a border night patrol team (BNPT) of the Forest Department rushed to the spot and chased the elephants.

A Forest Department official said the information on the damage caused by the elephant herd was received late. However, the BNPT team went to the spot soon after receiving the information and drove out the elephants.

The villagers said wild elephants visited a place, namely Moolakadu, in the village regularly in search of water and they often strayed into other parts, causing damage to crops and properties.