ADVERTISEMENT

Wild elephants continue to damage crops in Thadagam Valley villages in Coimbatore

November 26, 2023 08:37 pm | Updated 08:37 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

A banana plantation damaged by wild elephants at Madathur in Coimbatore district on Saturday night. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Farmers from villages in Thadagam valley in Coimbatore are urging the State government and the Forest Department to take measures to reduce the damages caused by wild elephants in agricultural lands.

Wild elephants damaged 123 banana trees of nendran variety in a farm belonging to V. Manikandan at Maduthur on the intervening nights of Saturday and Sunday. A week ago, wild elephants damaged 150 banana trees of another farmer at Somayanur in Thadagam valley.

ALSO READ
Elephants on migration move cause large-scale damages to crops in Coimbatore

“Farmers are now afraid of losing crops and their lives as elephant movement has escalated. People in the village are afraid of going out as elephants can be roaming anywhere,” said Mahalakshmi Manoharan, a farmer from Kalayanur in the valley.

While Forest Department officials advise farmers to avoid cultivating crops that easily attract elephants, people like Ms. Manoharan say that they had been cultivating crops like banana, sugarcane, and maize for several decades.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“The increase in the conflict started in the past 10 years or so. The government should take immediate measures to mitigate the conflict situation,” she said.

ALSO READ
Forest Department deploys additional night patrol staff to drive out wild elephants entering villages in Coimbatore

A Forest Department official said that Boundary Night Patrol Teams, dedicated units to drive out wild elephants, were toiling throughout the night. However, two or three elephants were moving together and entering farms in multiple locations at the same time.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US