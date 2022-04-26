Wild elephant treated for leg injury in Gudalur

A 20-year-old elephant that got stuck in a marshland at Padanthorai in Gudalur in March this year was treated by the Forest Department, after it was found limping.

P. Ganesan, Forest Range Officer (Gudalur Range), told The Hindu that the female elephant, which had been using the Gudalur range after the incident, was noticed recently having a limp by the staff. “Based on the instructions of the District Forest Officer (Gudalur division), Kommu Omkaram, it was decided to treat the animal with medication,” said Mr. Ganesan.

Since Saturday, the Forest Department had to lure the elephant to feed it with fruits mixed with medication. “Field staff prepared the fruits and laced with antibiotics and painkillers. We had to chase away the other elephants and isolate the female elephant before approaching her with the feed,” said Mr. Ganesan.

Following the intervention, the elephant has shown signs of recovery, added the ranger. “We are continuing to monitor the situation and are tracking the herd. We hope that the treatment given to the elephant will lead to complete recovery,” said Mr. Ganesan.

Dhole rescued

In a separate incident, a dhole (Asiatic wild dog) was found battling for life inside a well in a TANTEA Estate in Devala beat in Pandalur forest range on Tuesday. Forest department staff, who received information about the animal, rushed to the spot and used nets to lift the animal out of the well. They checked it for injuries before releasing it back into the wild. They said it was reunited with the rest of the pack.